Heat wave in NY: How hot it will get in the Southern Tier

Hot summer days in the Southern Tier are not unusual, but a heat wave sweeping the Northeast this week has given rise to public health concerns.

"The significant thing about this," Binghamton-based National Weather Service Warning Coordination Meteorologist Mark Pellerito said, "is it's early in the season and it is many consecutive days."

The sun will be shining over the Southern Tier with extremely high temperatures lingering until a cold front makes it way to the region by the end of the week.

A heat advisory was issued Monday morning for the following counties: Northern Oneida, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, Tioga and Broome.

It begins at noon Tuesday.

The heat advisory remains in effect through 8 p.m. Thursday.

The heat index, which reflects what temperatures feel like, is expected to reach 100 degrees in parts of New York.

The forecast for Binghamton today is clear skies with a high of 91 and dropping to the low 70s around 10 p.m. The Corning area is expected to reach a high of 94 with a chance of thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Hornell’s forecast for today is clear skies with a high of 93, after 3 p.m. there is a 20% chance of thunderstorms. It will be hot and sunny in the Elmira area with a high of 94 with a chance of rain before 11 p.m.

Comparing the surrounding regions, Binghamton will be on the cooler side of this heat wave with temperatures staying in the low 90s. Residents in Elmira are looking at temperatures in mid-90s for the week, with a high of 95 degrees on Tuesday in Hornell.

Pellerito said the extreme heat can be attributed to "a hot dome of high pressure, which for the most part suppresses any storms from developing." Any chance of rain seen in the forecast is slim.

How to stay safe in extreme heat

Some Southern Tier schools have adjusted their dismissal plans this week in light of the forecast, dismissing students early to avoid the hottest hours of the day.

The National Weather Service has released tips on how to stay safe in the prolonged periods of heat and symptoms of heat illness to look for, including:

Hot, dry, red skin

Rapid pulse

High body temperature ≥ 105°

Loss of alertness

Confusion

Unconsciousness or coma

Rapid and shallow breathing

Visit weather.gov to stay up to date on the heat wave this week.

