Heat wave: Nashville, Middle Tennessee could see above-95 temperatures for more than a week

Thursday, June 20, not only marks the beginning of summer, but also the start of a heat wave in the Nashville and Middle Tennessee area. The high heat however, is expected to linger around longer than originally forecasted.

Beginning on Thursday, the National Weather Service is calling for at least eight straight days of 95+ temperatures for Nashville.

All this machinery making modern forecasts can still be open-hearted. And believe me, weather peeps, we're doing our best to paint a smiley face over these red-hot numbers. Starting today, we are calling for at least 8 straight days of 95°+ temperatures for Nashville. pic.twitter.com/3ZPlsQwvwF — NWS Nashville (@NWSNashville) June 20, 2024

"If today's forecast verifies and we end up with 8 straight days of 95+ degrees at BNA, it'll be the first time since 2012 that has happened," said the weather service.

Conditions are expected to be hot and humid, however showers or thunderstorms are possible on Friday and Saturday afternoons, bringing along heavy rain, lightening and potentially gusty winds.

Storms will also be possible Sunday evening through Monday morning. Rain chances however, are pretty small said the weather service.

How to stay safe during a heat wave

Periods of high temperatures can take a toll on the human body, causing heat related illness like heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke. When untreated, heat strokes can lead to permanent disability or even death, said the weather service.

People who are at an increased risk of heat related illness include vulnerable groups such as children, infants, older adults, people with pre-existing conditions, pregnant women, and outdoor workers. The weather service recommends the following during periods of intense heat:

Reduce, reschedule or completely eliminate strenuous, outdoor activities until the coolest time of the day

Wear lightweight, loose fitting, light-colored clothing to reflect heat and sunlight

Minimize direct exposure to the sun, as sunburn reduces your body's ability to dissipate heat

Drink plenty of water, non-alcoholic and decaffeinated fluids

Eat light, cool and easy-to-digest foods such as fruit or salads

Use air conditioners or spend time in air-conditioned areas

Use portable electric fans to exhaust hot air from rooms or draw in cooler air

Take a cool bath or shower

Nashville area weather radar

Nashville 7-day forecast

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 96. Heat index values as high as 100. Mostly clear, with a low around 73 at night.

Friday: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Heat index values as high as 102. Mostly clear, with a low around 74 at night.

Saturday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 99. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74 at night.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 100. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76 at night and a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m.

Monday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 98 and a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 71 at night.

Tuesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 100 and a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73 at night and a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98, and a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

