Heat wave moving into Texas, some parts to see triple-digit temps, heat advisories

Parts of Texas will see soaring temperatures later this week and into next week as a heat wave stretches across the desert Southwest, the National Weather Service reports.

The first major heat event of the season will affect around 22 million people from California to Texas, NBC News reports. Texas cities such as Abilene, Brownsville and San Antonio may see record high temperatures paired with high humidity to create heat indices up to 115 degrees.

Key Messages have been posted for a heat wave currently in portions of the Southern Plains that will envelope the Southwest & California by mid-late week. Be sure to drink plenty of water and to check on family, friends, neighbors, & pets. pic.twitter.com/RaqswoQiH1 — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) June 3, 2024

Rio Grande Valley under excessive heat warning

The Lower Rio Grande Valley can expect record-breaking temperatures and dangerous heat indices through Wednesday. The heat index could reach 117 degrees in the Valley, while Corpus Christi can expect a heat index of 111 degrees on Tuesday.

Hot and humid again today, with highs in the lower 90s to upper 100s. Coastal Plains and Brush Country will see heat indices up to 117°F, while elsewhere around 114°F. Tonight will be warm and humid again. Lows will range from the upper 70s to the lower 80s. pic.twitter.com/lmNvEwKqgN — NWS Corpus Christi (@NWSCorpus) June 4, 2024

Central Texas heat advisories

Large portions of Central Texas will have heat advisories from 1 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, including these cities:

Austin

Uvalde

San Antonio

New Braunfels

Georgetown

San Marcos

Bastrop

Lockhart

TOASTY TUESDAY: a HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for a large chunk of Central Texas where feel-like temperatures could exceed 105 at times today. Even if you aren't under the advisory, take your heat precautions - plenty of water, limited time outside, & frequent breaks! #TXwx pic.twitter.com/t1aPmzwTd1 — Josh Johns (@JoshJohnsWx) June 4, 2024

