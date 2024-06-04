Heat wave moving into Texas, some parts to see triple-digit temps, heat advisories

Alexis Simmerman, Austin American-Statesman
Parts of Texas will see soaring temperatures later this week and into next week as a heat wave stretches across the desert Southwest, the National Weather Service reports.

The first major heat event of the season will affect around 22 million people from California to Texas, NBC News reports. Texas cities such as Abilene, Brownsville and San Antonio may see record high temperatures paired with high humidity to create heat indices up to 115 degrees.

Rio Grande Valley under excessive heat warning

The Lower Rio Grande Valley can expect record-breaking temperatures and dangerous heat indices through Wednesday. The heat index could reach 117 degrees in the Valley, while Corpus Christi can expect a heat index of 111 degrees on Tuesday.

Central Texas heat advisories

Large portions of Central Texas will have heat advisories from 1 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, including these cities:

  • Austin

  • Uvalde

  • San Antonio

  • New Braunfels

  • Georgetown

  • San Marcos

  • Bastrop

  • Lockhart

— USA TODAY reporter Anthony Robledo contributed to this report.

