Heat wave leads Roscommon Zoo to close Monday

The Roscommon Zoo closed Monday in light of this week's heat wave.

Metro Detroit faces the summer's first heat wave this week, with temperatures in the uppers 90s, cooling to the 70s overnight. The emergency heat brings a risk of heat-related illnesses for humans and animals, including heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

The zoo posted the announcement to its Facebook page Sunday evening and said they would continue monitoring weather conditions to decide the rest of the week's schedule.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Heat wave prompts zoo closure