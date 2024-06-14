Heat wave to hit West Michigan next week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A heat wave is looking likely for West Michigan. Starting Sunday, high temperatures will climb near 90 daily for a straight week.

Grand Rapids has yet to hit 90° so far this season. Widespread 90s will be likely at times next week.

Sunshine will be prevalent and dew points in the 60s will make it feel sticky. While 90s aren’t rare, West Michigan typically only sees a handful of days per year that climb that high. Conditions next week could cause heat stress to children, the elderly and sensitive groups, especially considering the persistent nature of the heat.

A strong ridge in the jetstream is to blame for the steady string of heat next week. Warm air will surge into both the upper and lower peninsula. Storms could fire along lake breeze boundaries each day. These storms form near or just inland from the lakeshore during the afternoon and travel inland, pulling lake-cooled air east across the land.

Summer officially begins Thursday, June 20 at 4:50 p.m.

