Heat wave will hit Santa Fe this week, but Roswell will get the worst of it

Jun. 5—If you find yourself complaining about the Santa Fe heat this week, just remind yourself: At least you're not in Roswell.

Much of the state will be sweating its way through the first week of June, but nowhere will the lather be as thick as in the Alien Capital, which could reach 104 degrees Thursday, according to Clay Anderson, lead forecaster at the National Weather Service's Albuquerque office.

Thursday will also be the hottest day of the week in Santa Fe, when temperatures at the airport are expected to reach 95 degrees, and 91 degrees downtown.

"We're talking above-normal temperature, no doubt," Anderson said.

A "back-door front" is expected to bring some "much-needed moisture" to the central mountains in particular throughout the week, although Anderson said that might only show up in the Santa Fe area as lots of wind and some potential lightning strikes, which could pose fire risks.

"I think the main thing this week is going to be the heat," he said. "In particular, the further south you go the worse it gets."

Temperatures should come down over the weekend, with the possibility of showers and storms in Eastern New Mexico, although Anderson said it's hard to tell if the rain will make it all the way to Santa Fe and Albuquerque before the end of the week.

Heat advisories will be in effect from 1 to 7 p.m. in the Albuquerque area and in the Chaves County plains.

In Santa Fe, the signs of heat are picking up.

Korina Lopez, executive director of the Interfaith Community Shelter at Pete's Place, said the overnight shelter is poised to provide a daytime cooling center for its clients when the temperature climbs about 90 degrees — a protocol the shelter also followed last summer.

"Just as in the winter we don't want anyone passing from hypothermia, we don't want anyone dying of hyperthermia," Lopez said. "... That's the goal, that people have a place, even if they don't want to stay overnight ... that they can come in and hydrate and just get out of the sun."

Lopez, who said opening the Pete's Place doors during the day will depend on staffing, noted she coordinates with the city of Santa Fe to let officials know the cooling center will be open. The shelter welcomes people into the open area near the entry with chairs, ice water and, when they're available, light snacks. People can rest, watch TV and cool off.

"Our average age here is 49, so it's typical that older population will come in and take advantage of the cooling space," Lopez said.

According to the New Mexico Department of Health's newly debuted Heat Related Illness Dashboard, there have been 127 heat-related emergency department visits in the state since April 1.

Maria Sanchez-Tucker, community services director for the city of Santa Fe, said the public library branches are all good places for people who need relief from the sun. The Mary Esther Gonzales Senior Center will be open for activities and will provide a free lunch for anyone over 60, while the Genoveva Chavez Center will provide space to sit in the ice arena to cool down.

"As temperatures rise this summer, the Community Services Department works with other departments, police, fire, park rangers and organizations to make sure that we share information or help identify any individuals that might need extra resources in the heat and that we implement any additional services or resources based on temperatures," Sanchez Tucker wrote in an email.

Amanda Reta, vice president of operations at Santa Fe-based Air Conditioning & Heating Service Co., said the company is seeing "totally an increase in business" as the mercury rises.

"A lot more people are wanting to switch over from a swamp cooler to some sort of refrigerated air just because last year's heat wave caught people off-guard," Reta said. "... Being that the heat hit us so quickly, everybody started thinking about it and remembering it."

This week, Reta said her company, which serves Northern New Mexico, will have crews out working — but hopefully not too strenuously.

"We do always advise the guys, don't stay on the roof for more than an hour at a time because that's just asking for trouble, and if you're in an attic definitely get out of there within 30 to 40 minutes," Reta said. In the summertime after 9 a.m., "they're pretty brutal," she added.

Meanwhile, nearly 200 miles south and east, Roswell Mayor Tim Jennings is hoping the broken air conditioning unit at City Hall gets fixed before too much longer.

"It's in the legal department, which is kind of funny," Jennings said Tuesday. "It's pretty warm."

Jennings said a 100-degree day isn't really breaking news in his city, although since the COVID-19 pandemic it's gotten far harder to get units repaired if replacement parts are needed.

"It's one of those things you have to live with," he said. "You have to hydrate. You have to stay in the shade all you can. ... We're used to it."

This week, denizens of Roswell will likely flock to the movie theaters, splash pads around the city — or, if they take their mayor's advice, a pool with an adjacent tree.

"The best thing to do when it's weather like this is to get a big ice chest, put a couple watermelons in it, cover them with ice and let them sit there for a couple hours," Jennings said. "You just sit there under a tree and eat it. It's the best."