Heat wave in the forecast for Ohio. Here's what to do if you lose AC in a power outage

It's going to get hot in Ohio next week.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a heat wave for most of Ohio, with high temperatures in the 90s and the heat index making it feel like 100 or more.

All those air conditioners working overtime can strain the power grid, which could cause some to lose power.

Here's what you can do to prepare and protect yourself when and if it happens.

How to prepare for a heat wave and power outage

If a heat wave is coming, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, American Red Cross and others have some advice on how to prepare for the hot weather and potential outages:

Keep the heat out. If you are without air conditioning or lose power, you should try to keep the heat out of your house by closing the curtains or installing reflectors, such as cardboard covered in aluminum foil, to reflect the heat back outside, according to Ready.com, a national public service campaign to help Americans prepare for emergencies and disasters. FEMA also recommends moving to the basement or lowest floor of the building since heat rises.

Let some air in. If it's under 95 degrees, FEMA recommends opening a window and placing a fan near it to help with evaporative cooling. But the windows should stay shut if the air temperature is about 95 or above. UNICEF recommends opening the windows at night to let in cool air.

Stay hydrated. Drinking plenty of water helps prevent heat illnesses, according to the Red Cross, which says the average person needs about three-quarters of a gallon daily. Avoid sugary, caffeinated and alcoholic drinks. If you sweat a lot, add snacks or a sports drink to replace the salt you're losing.

Gather emergency supplies. The Red Cross recommends having a two-week supply of food, water and medication on hand in case stores are closed during an outage. The organization advises having one gallon of water per person, per day, available in the event of an emergency.

Be prepared to leave. FEMA recommends spending the hottest part of the day in a public building with air conditioning, such as a library, shopping mall or designated cooling center in your community, if your power is out. The Red Cross recommends having a go-kit — three days of supplies, including backup batteries and chargers for your devices — that you can carry with you in case you can't return home for a while.

How to keep your food from spoiling

A power outage obviously means your refrigerator is out, too. And during a heat wave, food can spoil quickly. Home Food Services has some advice on keeping your food fresh as long as possible:

Be prepared: Freeze jugs of water ahead of time. Use them to keep the fridge cool during a power outage.

Keep the doors closed: Don't open the fridge or freezer if possible. This will keep the interior colder for longer.

Use a cooler: Move perishable food items to a cooler with ice to keep them cold.

Obey the two-hour rule: Perishable food left at room temperature for more than two hours should be discarded due to bacterial growth. If the temperature is above 90 degrees, that time drops to one hour.

Check for spoilage: When the power's back, check your food for signs of spoilage such as an off smell, unusual texture, or strange color. Toss anything that looks suspicious.

