When will the heat wave end in NJ? Latest weather forecast info

The heat wave rages on in the East Coast and New Jersey is expected to continue to see extremely high temperatures all weekend.

National Weather Service says a heat advisory remains in effect in North Jersey until 8 p.m. on Sunday. Heat index values are between 95 to 100 on Friday and around 100 on Saturday and Sunday.

The counties that are on heat advisory are Bergen, Passaic, Essex, Union and Hudson.

NWS also announces that an excessive heat watch is in effect for all of Saturday and Sunday in some South Jersey counties. An excessive heat watch occurs when heat index values up to 102 and dangerously hot conditions with a heat index value of 104 is possible.

When will the heat wave end?

The heat wave may finally come to an end on Monday with high temperatures expected to be under 90 degrees but may still reach the high 80s in North Jersey.

Even though it may be too early to predict, temperatures may remain high early next week as Paramus is expected to see high temperatures of near 90 degrees throughout next week according to the forecast on National Weather Service. Showers and thunderstorms are also possible next week.

