Heat wave: El Paso Border Patrol reports 4 migrant heat deaths over weekend

The U.S. Border Patrol in El Paso reported four heat-related deaths over the weekend in the "extremely unforgiving" Santa Teresa desert even as the weather will get even hotter this week.

The temperature is forecast to climb as high as 107 degrees on Thursday, June 6, which would make it the hottest day of the year so far, weather officials said. The normal high at this time of year is 95.

With regional temperatures floating around 100 degrees, four persons died because of heat stroke and dehydration in connection with illegal border crossings near Santa Teresa, New Mexico, just west of El Paso, Border Patrol officials said on Monday, June 3.

Border deaths series: ‘La pérdida - The loss’: Deadly disaster at El Paso, Juárez border

The death investigations are being handled by the Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office in New Mexico. The identity and country of origin of the deceased were not immediately available.

There will be increased deployments of the U.S. Border Patrol Search, Trauma and Rescue (BORSTAR) teams amid increasing heat emergencies among undocumented migrants in the El Paso region. A BORSTAR member follows a search dog during field rescue training at McGregor Training Area in Fort Bliss in 2022 in this file photo.

"The desert environment is extremely unforgiving, especially during the summer months," El Paso Border Patrol Chief Anthony "Scott" Good said in a statement. "We urge anyone considering crossing illegally to understand the severe risks involved. Our agents are working tirelessly to save lives. But the best way to stay safe is not to attempt an illegal crossing."

With a record-shattering heat wave amid an immigration influx, last year was the deadliest summer on the El Paso border with more than 140 deaths.

Six heat emergencies in six hours

With the rise in temperatures, Border Patrol agents are seeing an increase in heat emergencies and dehydration among undocumented migrants, especially in the border-crossing hot zones in the desert surrounding Santa Teresa.

During a six-hour period on Friday, May 31, border agents responded to six heat-related emergencies involving migrants, Good stated on X, formerly Twitter.

The Sunland Park Fire Department, which helps in rescues and body recoveries in the desert, responded to the emergencies.

On Friday afternoon, the Sunland Park Fire Department reported it responded to four separate heat emergencies involving five patients. Three of the patients had life-threatening heat injuries, including one who was transported to a hospital by a Native Air ambulance helicopter that had to land on a street, the Sunland Park Fire Department said on a post on X.

More: 'It's heartbreaking': Day after day, New Mexico investigator recovers migrant remains

The heat-emergency rescues took place between about 1:45 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., the hottest parts of the day.

To help prevent more deaths, the Border Patrol is increasing patrols and deployments of its specially-trained Border Patrol Search, Trauma and Rescue, or BORSTAR, team, which is equipped with drones and heat-sensor devices to help find lost persons faster in emergencies.

Temps to hit 107, heat advisory for El Paso, Las Cruces

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the El Paso-Las Cruces region with temperatures expected to climb up to 103 degrees on Wednesday and 107 on Thursday, June 5-6.

"Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur," states the NWS heat advisory, which is a step lower than the more serious "extreme heat warning."

More: When is monsoon season? El Pasoans should expect below-average rainfall in 2024

The heat advisory will be in place from 9 a.m. Wednesday until 9 p.m. Thursday covering El Paso, Las Cruces and eastward along the Rio Grande to portions of Hudspeth County, Texas.

Last summer, El Paso had a record-melting 70 days of 100 degrees or hotter. The Sun City averaged 27 days of 100 degrees or hotter between 1990-2023, according to the National Weather Service.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso Border Patrol reports 4 migrant heat deaths over weekend