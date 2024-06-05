Heat wave continues into the weekend

Thursday will be the hottest day this week for most of New Mexico. Afternoon thunderstorm chances develop late this week, with better chances starting Sunday.

It was another hot day across New Mexico, with temperatures even hotter than Monday in parts of the state. Triple-digit heat returned to Roswell this afternoon as well. Albuquerque and Santa Fe had their hottest day so far this year. Northwest winds were breezier, gusting as high as 45 mph at times. Winds have died down tonight, but a weak backdoor cold front is moving through eastern New Mexico. The front won’t bring a whole lot of relief temperature wise to eastern New Mexico Wednesday, but will cool high temperatures off a degree or too in the afternoon compared to today.

High pressure moves directly over New Mexico Thursday. This will make Thursday the hottest day of the week, and for many, the hottest day we’ve seen so far this year. The Albuquerque Metro will even climb up to around 100° Thursday afternoon. The heat will continue into Friday afternoon, but high temperatures will be a degree or two cooler as better moisture starts moving into the state and the high pressure system starts moving to the east.

A couple isolated storms will be possible in the Sacramento Mountains Wednesday afternoon. A few more afternoon storms will be likely in the mountains Thursday afternoon, but some of this rain will evaporate before reaching the ground. Afternoon rain and thunderstorm chances increase Friday afternoon across New Mexico. This will be the same story on Saturday. However, better moisture and better atmospheric lift, will bring more widespread showers and storms across the state Sunday and Monday. Drier weather will return by the middle of next week.

