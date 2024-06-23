Heat wave continues Sunday as thousands in Monmouth County still without power

The heat wave is expected to continue for one more day on Sunday, bringing with it highs in the upper 90s and potentially severe thunderstorms in the afternoon, forecasters said.

Meanwhile, thousands of Monmouth County residents remained without power and began to clear away downed trees and branches left by a thunderstorm that tore through the area Saturday afternoon.

"There was extensive tree damage (to power lines) throughout Highlands, Atlantic Highlands, the Middletown area where that cell went through," Chris Hoenig, spokesperson for JCP&L, said on Sunday. The company told residents that power should be restored by 9 p.m.

The heat, humidity and pop-up thunderstorms added to a tumultuous start of the summer that has been headlined by wire issues and disabled trains that have upended rail service to New York.

A powerful storm downed trees and branches in Atlantic Highlands Saturday.

Residents could get relief from the heat on Monday, but not before one last blast. The forecast for Sunday calls for a high near 97 degrees with the heat index − the combination of heat and humidity − rising to 106 degrees.

Temperatures along the coast should be cooler with highs near 85 degrees. Coastal Ocean County has an alert for a high risk of rip currents until 8 p.m.

However, Monmouth and Ocean counties could see severe thunderstorms after 3 p.m. with damaging winds, possible brief tornadoes and flash floods, Patrick O'Hara, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Mount Holly, said.

The band of storms could be more organized that one that developed quickly Saturday afternoon and roared through parts of Monmouth County. Wind gusts reached 62 mph at Sandy Hook, O'Hara said.

Lightning from the storm struck a high-voltage sub-transmission line, leaving thousands of residents in Highlands, Atlantic Highlands and Middletown without power. Crews initially thought they could restore power by 10 p.m. Saturday night, but they found more extensive damage, Hoenig said.

A tree leans against a power line in Atlantic Highlands Sunday morning, a day after a damaging storm raced through the area.

For example, one circuit area providing power for parts of Middletown and Atlantic Highlands includes about 26 miles of power lines. JCP&L found seven different locations in that area where trees came down on lines, Hoenig said.

As of 10:30 a.m., 1,500 customers in Atlantic Highlands and 927 customers in Middletown remained without power, according to the JCP&:L outage map.

"Unfortunately, tree damage involves time-consuming, labor-intensive repair," Hoenig said.

