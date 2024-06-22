Heat wave continues in the East and Midwest, expands to the West

Temperatures are continuing to sizzle across many regions in the U.S. this weekend as an air quality health advisory has been issued for New York City and surrounding areas.

States from the East coast to the Southern Plains and much of the Pacific Northwest, Great Basin and California are forecast to see temperatures ranging from the mid-90s to the low 100s, according to the National Weather Service.

On Friday, the sweltering heat wave took aim at much of the eastern U.S., with some 90 million Americans under heat alerts nationwide. Record-setting temperatures baked much of New England and parts of the Midwest.

On Thursday, around 65 million people were under heat alerts across the eastern Great Lakes, the Ohio Valley, the Northeast and New England, with highs 10 to 20 degrees above average.

The heat wave will continue for most of the eastern U.S. this weekend, where temperatures are forecast to hit the mid and upper 90s Saturday from the Central and Southern Plains to the East Coast.

Good morning! Hot and humid conditions will continue throughout the area today. This will result in heat indexes reaching around 95 to the mid 100s. Heat advisories remain through Sunday evening. For those spending today at the beach, a moderate rip current risk is in effect. pic.twitter.com/w900ZykV5U — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) June 22, 2024

"These temperatures remain the most anomalous and dangerous for early Summer over portions of the Midwest/Ohio Valley east to the Mid-Atlantic," the National Weather Service said in an update Saturday. "Heat-related advisories and warnings are in place as humidity will bring heat index values as high as the mid-100s." The heat index is what temperatures feel like to the human body.

An air quality health advisory was issued for New York City, Long Island and the Lower Hudson Valley region for Saturday due to levels of pollution expected to exceed an Air Quality Index of 100. In Newark, a code red was issued for the weekend by Mayor Ras J. Baraka after temperatures were forecasted to reach the high 90s.

The heat will move southward Sunday, bringing respite to the Midwest and Ohio Valley, but not the Mid-Atlantic region. Record-breaking temperatures are possible.

Showers and thunderstorms are also possible for the region from New England to the Great Lakes and into the Upper Mississippi Valley -- with the most significant rainfall expected in parts of the Upper Great Lakes and Mississippi Valley Saturday, according to the weather service. The general area is under a slight risk for excessive rainfall and some storms may be severe with damaging winds and a few possible tornadoes.

There's a moderate risk of excessive rainfall over southern Wisconsin and northeastern Iowa due to the threat of flash flooding in the area. On Sunday, severe weather may take aim across New England where heavy rain and scattered flash flooding is possible, according to the weather service.

11:31am CDT #SPC Day1 Outlook Slight Risk: over portions of the upper Midwest into Lower Michigan, and across parts of southern New England https://t.co/TgJgC6cQZw pic.twitter.com/6rg9KCIE0l — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) June 22, 2024

An upper-level ridge building over western and central states respectively will bring high temperatures to this region as well, per the weather service.

"Forecast highs Saturday across much of the interior Pacific Northwest, Great Basin, and California will be in the mid-90s to low 100s," the National Weather Service said. "Locally higher temperatures into the mid-100s have prompted heat-related advisories and warnings for the central California Valleys into portions of southern California."

Warm conditions are expected Sat-Tue, with 100+ degree highs over interior areas. There is a risk of heat-related illnesses 🙴 an increased threat of grassfires. Slight chance of Tstms S of Pt Conception Sat night-Sun. Use caution w/any source of fire or spark! #firewx #cawx pic.twitter.com/YTBtbJgidw — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) June 21, 2024

Cooler climes are forecast for the Pacific Northwest Sunday but the sizzling heat will continue for most of the Central and Northern High Plains, and Central to Southern California. The Desert Southwest, where it will still be hot but closer to average temperatures, is expected to receive monsoon-like conditions.

The National Weather Service's Los Angeles field office warned that it'll be hot in the area this weekend through to next week and encouraged residents to practice heat safety, which includes staying hydrated, limiting strenuous activities outdoors and never leaving kids or pets in a car unattended.

"Heat can kill quickly," the field office said on X.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com