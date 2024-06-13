Heat wave is coming to Canton. How hot will it get?

A heat wave is expected to take hold of northern Ohio beginning Sunday, with high temperatures near 94 degrees in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday in the Akron-Canton area.

The National Weather Service office in Cleveland says it will be warm day today. Friday and Saturday are expected to be comfortable.

Today is expected to be sunny, with a high near 86 and southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Friday morning will bring a slight chance of showers between 3 and 5 a.m., followed by a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 a.m. Expect skies to be partly cloudy, and the low temperature to be around 67 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

What's the Canton weather forecast?

Here's the weather service forecast for the rest of this week and the beginning of next week:

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 9 a.m. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch; higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. At night, it will be mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 80. At night, partly cloudy with a low around 58.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. At night, it is expected to be partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Skies will be partly cloudy at night, when the low will be around 72.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. At night, partly cloudy with a low around 73.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

