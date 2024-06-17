Heat wave in Columbus: How to stay cool as temperatures approach 100 degrees

Temperatures are expected to nearly 100 degrees this week, putting air conditioners across the region to the test.

The Dispatch has your (sweaty) back, with lots of coverage already up and coming to help you beat the weeks heat. Here's what you need to know as a so-called "heat dome" descends on central Ohio.

What's a heat dome, you ask? We've got your answer, plus answer to any other hot weather question you might have. Here's a look:

What's the forecast?

Hot, hot and also hot. Heat in Columbus is anticipated to spike with temperatures approaching the 100-degree mark from Saturday to Thursday.

Heat dome descends

A heat dome is a strong, sprawling area of high pressure that traps heat in a region, creating a "dome" of heat over a particular area that can last for days or even weeks. Some experts refer to it as "nature's oven."

Central Ohio pools, splash pads offer cool-down option

So what do when looking to stay cool amid the sky-high temperatures? Head out to a public pool, or a splash pad. We've got a list ready for you.

Power outage response

What should you do if it's sweltering outside and your air conditioner gives up the goat? The answer is mostly to be prepared, and stay hydrated. Get more tips here.

Will the whole summer be this hot?

So what do the sky-high mid-June temperatures mean for the rest of the summer? It's hard to say, but on the whole, things are getting hotter.

