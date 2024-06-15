Heat wave will bring mid-90s temps to Indy starting Sunday. Here's the latest

With a heat wave expected to bring a high of 95 for Fathers Day on Sunday and temperatures remaining in the 90s through next week, Indianapolis and National Weather Service officials are warning residents to take precautions to stay cool.

Hoosiers may face moderate to extreme heat risk throughout the week, with northeast and central Indiana most affected. Heat indices, which combine temperature and humidity to represent how heat feels in the body, are expected to be around 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

Storms are expected Monday and Tuesday, but that won’t lower the temperature.

Because the heat wave will be prolonged, with humid nights that will only drop to the 70s, the cumulative effects of heat exposure could lead to more danger of heat-related illnesses, NWS meteorologist Chad Swain said.

Indianapolis faces an extreme heat risk Friday, June 21, representing a “rare” and dangerous level of heat for the area.

Heat causes the most weather-related fatalities by far, Swain said.

From our friends at the Wilmington, OH office, a reminder that heat is the #1 weather related killer in the nation! #inwx https://t.co/zUOFa7v75V — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) June 15, 2024

It isn't common for Indianapolis to see such high temperatures this early in the season. Since 1952, Indy has gone over 95 degrees only twice before June 17, both times in the past 20 years, according to the NWS.

Air quality alerts took effect Saturday morning for 37 Indiana counties, including Marion and most other Central Indiana counties.

National Weather Service Director Ken Graham recommends staying in air conditioning and shade when possible, wearing loose, light-colored clothing and drinking plenty of water. Residents should double-check vehicles to make sure children and pets aren’t locked in them and bring pets inside, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said on Facebook and X, formerly Twitter.

Also, watch for signs of heat-related illnesses, such as heat exhaustion or heat stroke. Heat exhaustion symptoms can include heavy sweating, a weak pulse, nausea or vomiting, cold and clammy skin or even dizziness and fainting. Heat stroke victims can have a high temperature, a fast, strong pulse and hot, red skin without sweat. If you or someone you know has these symptoms, call 911 or head to the nearest emergency room immediately.

Information on cooling centers is not yet available.

