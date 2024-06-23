Heat Wave 2024: Sunday brings excessive heat warning, heat advisory. Relief is coming

Things are about to get a bit cooler, but we have to get through Sunday first.

According to the National Weather Service, the heat index will drop into the mid-80s on Monday. First, we have to deal with Sunday's excessive heat warning in New Castle County and heat advisory in Kent and Sussex counties.

We know. The heat has been unbearable lately. Well, there is only 1 more day of it, though today will likely be the hottest day overall. Heat indices of 100-110 are expected for almost all spots. Limit your time outside, and if you are out, take frequent breaks and stay hydrated! pic.twitter.com/vYj93tpHsH — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) June 23, 2024

Delaware forecast for Sunday

New Castle County is under an excessive heat warning until 8 p.m. tonight. The county is facing dangerously hot conditions with heat indexes up to 107. The high on Sunday is expected to reach 96 degrees with high humidity. There is a chance for heavy thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Sussex and Kent counties are under a heat advisory until 8 p.m. Heat index values could reach 107. The highs today will sit in the upper 90s with high humidity. Strong thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening.

Delaware forecast for Monday

The heat wave will break as temperatures will into the mid-80s to low-90s. With less humidity, the heat indexes will also drop.

Congratulations, you've reached the end of this thread detailing the impactful weather for today. As a reward, here is what we have to look forward to tomorrow. A much more comfortable airmass! #NJwx #PAwx #MDwx #DEwx pic.twitter.com/STaTDoyIQU — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) June 23, 2024

How to remain safe in the heat

With the extreme temperatures, here are some ways to stay safe.

Drink plenty of fluids.

Stay in an air-conditioned room.

Stay out of the sun.

Check up on relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions when outside.

Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing.

Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Heat wave 2024: Delaware heat advisory, excessive heat warning