Heat wave 2024 ending soon, but you need to know what’s next

The week-long heat wave continues to scorch the Northeast with some record-setting high temps, but the forecast suggests it’ll be followed by drenching rains and possible thunderstorms.

Accuweather meteorologists are calling for scattered rounds of storms to roll across the Upper Midwest and Northeast in relief of the heat.

However, they warn "some of the storms will be severe and may hit suddenly and could trigger flash flooding."

Thunderstorms likely to follow heat wave in Northeast

It's not uncommon for thunderstorms to erupt on the cusp of a heat wave or heat dome.

According to Accuweather, rising air will often form towering clouds leading to heavy showers and stormy weather in the summer. Mountainous areas can also help fuel thunderstorm formation, as well as disturbances or fronts moving around the edge of the heat dome.

All of these conditions will help in developing thunderstorms next week.

Forecasts show much of the Northeast will have sparse, but repeated downpours that may disrupt outdoor plans and lead to flash flooding, likely on a highly localized scale.

The possibility of thunderstorms, including severe weather, will continue over the weekend in the Northeast, starting with sparse results Saturday. But Sunday is expected to see more of a regional threat of severe weather, shifting from the Great Lakes to the Appalachians and then make its way to the coasts of the mid-Atlantic and New England.

The severe weather is expected to bring an end to the heat wave and change the weather pattern during the middle to end of next week.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: Heat wave 2024 will end, but thunderstorms are next