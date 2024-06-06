Heat-related road buckling causes closures on I-15

This is a developing story. ABC4 will update this post with more information as it becomes available.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The ramp from northbound I-15 to westbound/eastbound I-215 is closed due to road buckling.

The road buckled at around 7 p.m. Wednesday, and the Utah Department of Transportation is hoping to have it fixed by the morning.

Officials said rapid heat likely caused the buckling to occur.

There is no further information available at this time.

