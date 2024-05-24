Heat records? May is scorching in some parts of Florida. What we know about Naples weather

This summer is gearing up to be one of the hottest in Florida history ― and it's only May.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for this weekend due to the high heat index that's expected.

Here's what to know about this weekend's weather in Naples and how to keep yourself cool.

How hot has it been this month in Florida?

Florida is experiencing record highs this May with South Florida hitting new records last week.

Fort Lauderdale and Miami hit record highs of 95 degrees.

Naples temperatures have reached 92 degrees this month and on May 31, temperatures are expected to reach 96 degrees.

How hot is it supposed to be Memorial Day weekend?

The temperature will be in the low 90s in Naples this weekend. Here's the expected highs and weather conditions.

Saturday : 90 and sunny

Sunday : 92 and sunny

Monday: 92 and sunny

How hot will it feel this weekend?

Though the highs only hit the low 90s, it may feel hotter locally because of the weather conditions.

The 'feels like' temperature is calculated by taking air temperature, humidity, and wind into account.

Here's the expected 'feels like' temperatures for Memorial Day weekend.

Saturday: 99

Sunday : 99

Monday: 101

What are the UV levels expected to be for Memorial Day?

The UV index predicts the ultraviolet raditation levels on a 1 to 11+ scale. This gives us the expected intensity of UV radiation from the sun.

The higher the UV, the greater chance for skin and eye damage. The damage can also happen quicker.

When the UV index is high, remember to apply sunscreen regularly to protect your skin.

If you're planning on going to the beach this weekend, the Environmental Protection Agency warns that white sand and other bright surfaces reflects UV and can double UV exposure.

Here's the UV index this weekend in Naples. Anything over 11 is considered extreme.

Saturday : Extreme

Sunday : Extreme

Monday: Extreme

How can I protect myself from the heat this weekend?

With high temperatures this weekend, it's important to keep yourself safe to avoid heat exhaustion. Here's a few tips from FEMA.

Never leave pets or people in the car . Even at 80 degrees, the interior of a car can reach 118 degrees in 20 minutes.

Stay hydrated. Make sure you and your pets are drinking water regularly. Don't wait until you're thirsty!

Find air conditioning. If your home doesn't have AC, try a coffee shop, mall, or library. While fans may provide comfort, they won't prevent heat-related illness.

Keep your home cool . You can use window reflectors like aluminum foil-covered cardboard to reflect heat back outside. Also consider drapes or shades for your windows.

Dress in light clothing and use sunscreen . Wearing loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing will help your body stay cool. Broad-spectrum sunscreen of SPF 15 or higher can protect your skin from sun exposure. Make sure you're reapplying every two hours.

Avoid outdoor activities. If possible, limit your outdoor activity to when it's coolest: morning and evening.

Eat light. Hot, heavy meals will add extra heat to your body.

What are the symptoms of heat illness?

Be aware of signs of heat-related illness. There's three main types: ramps, exhaustion, and stroke. Here's the symptoms of each.

Heat cramps: Muscle pains or spasms in your stomach, arms, or legs. If you experience, this, immediately find a cooler location and remove excess clothing.

Heat exhaustion: Look for heavy sweating, paleness, muscle cramps, weakness, dizziness, and vomiting. If you feel like you're experiencing this, find a place with AC, sip cool nonalcoholic beverages, and change into lightweight clothes.

Heat stroke: Internal body temperature, rapid and strong pulse, red skin, dizziness, and confusion. Call 911 or seek medical attention as soon as possible. While waiting for attention, cool your body in the shade or inside. Don't drink anything, but you can get into a cool bath or spray yourself with a hose.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Naples Memorial Day weather brings high heat and UV, how to stay cool