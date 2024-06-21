Heat pushing 90 degrees expected this weekend

Jun. 21—bluefield — Summer was getting off to a hot start Thursday as temperatures across the region rose above 80 degrees with even hotter temperatures forecasted for this weekend and into next week.

In Bluefield, the high temperature was expected to reach 85 degrees by Thursday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va. Today's high could reach 86 degrees with a high of 89 Saturday and 88 on Sunday.

Counties further south could see even more summer heat thanks to their lower elevations. The National Weather Service's Charleston office was forecasting a high of 92 degrees for McDowell County today and Saturday. Sunday's high could reach 90 degrees with a slight decline to 88 degrees Monday.

Further north in Raleigh County, today's high is expected to reach 89 degrees with 90 degrees on Saturday followed by 88 on Sunday.

Temperatures around Bluefield could start going down to the lower 80s by Monday and Tuesday, said meteorologist Ben Gruver with the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va.

Bluefield's average temperature is usually in the upper 70s this time of year, Gruver said.

Thursday, June 20, was the summer solstice, according to NASA. The solstice is the time when the sun is lighting up most of the northern hemisphere.

Hot weather with strong hints of 90 degree highs is particularly important in Bluefield. A promotion created in 1939 by the late Eddie Steele, manager of what was then the Bluefield Chamber of Commerce, calls for serving free lemonade every time the official temperature recorded the Mercer County Airport hits 90 degrees or higher. The first lemonade was poured back in 1941 in Bluefield and the town of Bluefield, Va.

The promotion was inspired by the often mild summers that earned Bluefield the title "Nature's Air-Conditioned City."

The Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias monitors the official temperature. Jeff Disibbio, the chamber's CEO and president, said new locations would have to be found for serving lemonade due to the ongoing demolition project in downtown Bluefield. The chamber would need several days to prepare for serving lemonade if the official temperature reaches 90.

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com