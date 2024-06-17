Heat will persist in Springfield this week. Here's what you need to know

Hot and humid conditions, with heat indices in triple digits, are on tap for the Springfield area for the rest of the week.

The National Weather Service in Lincoln cautions that conditions "may be hazardous for sensitive and vulnerable populations," including the elderly and children.

High temperatures are expected to be in the mid-90s through Saturday, according to the NWS.

Levitt AMP Springfield Music Series concert-goers Thursday can take advantage a Sangamon Mass Transit District cooling bus parked on Fourth Street between Capitol Avenue and Jackson Street.

There are chances of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday and Saturday night into Sunday.

Dealing with the heat

HSHS St. John’s Hospital recommends taking the following measures to prevent heat-related illnesses:

Wear loose-fitting clothes – Loose-fitting clothes allow for your body to cool properly as opposed to tight or heavy clothes.

Drink plenty of fluids – Staying hydrated will help you maintain a normal body temperature and will help your body sweat.

Protect yourself against sunburn – Use sunscreen, reapplying every two hours, as well as wearing hats and sunglasses to protect against sunburns. Sit under the shade from time to time.

Take it easy during the hottest parts of the day – Try to schedule outdoor activities in the cooler parts of the day, such as early morning or the evening. The hottest part of the day is generally accepted as 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Signs and symptoms of heatstroke

High body temperature – The main sign of heatstroke is a core body temperature of 104 degrees or higher.

Altered mental state or behavior – If a person is confused, agitated, slurring their speech, irritable, delirious or experiences a seizure and they have been in a hot environment, suspect heatstroke.

Nausea and vomiting – Vomiting may occur.

Flushed skin – An increase in body temperature can lead to skin turning red.

Rapid breathing – Breathing may become rapid and shallow.

Racing heart rate – When a person experiences a heatstroke, the heart works overtime to help cool the body, therefore increasing the heart rate.

Headache – Heatstroke can cause a throbbing headache.

If you suspect someone is experiencing a heatstroke, call 911 or seek medical assistance immediately.

Cooling centers around Springfield

The city's Office of Community Relations lists the following cooling centers:

Municipal Center East , 800 E. Monroe St., 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Municipal Center West , 300 S. Seventh St., 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Lincoln Library , 326 S. Seventh St.,10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Mon.-Wed.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday through Saturday.

Office of Community Relations ,1450 Groth St., 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

St. John’s Breadline , 430 N. Fifth St., 8 to 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.; 10:30 to 1:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday.

Salvation Army (Main Campus) , 1600 Clear Lake Ave. (entrance off of Martin Luther King Drive), 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Washington Street Mission , 408 N. Fourth St., 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.; 12:30 to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday; 8:30 to 10 a.m., Saturday.

Helping Hands, 2200 Shale St., 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Sunday Overnight shelter, 4:30 p.m. to 7 a.m., Monday through Sunday.

