Heat is the No. 1 weather-related killer in the U.S.: How New York prepares

When people think of a weather-related disaster, a number of images might spring to mind: frigid blizzards, pounding hurricane winds or rising flood waters.

One of the more difficult parts of communicating the danger of extreme heat is the impacts are much harder to see, said Jackie Bray, commissioner of the state’s Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services.

It can make contextualizing those events difficult, despite heat being the number one weather-related killer in the United States. In 2023, at least 207 people died nationwide from heat, more than the next two weather types — rip currents (91) and tornadoes (86) — combined.

While extreme heat waves are still relatively rare in New York, Bray said they will become more common. Areas in the state like Syracuse and Rochester have seen isolated days of extreme heat before, but the recent heat wave with feels-like temperatures above 95 degrees for four days is unusual.

“That’s very concerning to us, because heat has such a significant impact on so many people’s health,” Bray said.

Getting the word out on heat emergencies

Warning people about heat in the summer can elicit dismissive responses, but that makes the job of communicating why a period of heat is unusual important. Using historical examples can be important to provide context, Bray said.

“In Syracuse, they have not had four days of this level of heat since the 1950s,” she said. “In Albany, this will likely be the hottest four-day stretch that they’ve ever had.”

The historical context isn’t meant to scare people, but to help them understand the weather of today and in the future is not the weather of the past anymore, Bray said.

Talking weather

There can be a lot of buzzwords flying around in relation to extreme heat such as heat index or wet-bulb globe temperature, which have different criteria and usage. It’s the job of public entities like the state and National Weather Service to explain those terms and what they mean, Bray said.

Last year, the State Weather Risk Communication Center, in a partnership with University of Albany, opened to train state and local emergency managers to respond to severe weather. Its mission centers around how officials talk about natural disasters and weather risks, Bray said.

“I used to work at the National Weather Service and one of those things that forecasters there would say is that the intrinsic value of a forecast is zero,” she said. “There’s no value in a forecast until you communicate it, and we have to communicate it in a way that helps people take action.”

Preparing for extreme heat

Communication is a key part of addressing heat waves, which require different preparation from other disasters that require infrastructure or equipment to be ready.

“While in a blizzard, we might be able to pretreat roads, we can make early decisions about how people are going to travel or get around, we can pre-position equipment,” Bray said. “In a heat wave, it’s really up to each one of us to keep ourselves, our families and our neighbors safe; our community members or loved ones safe.”

The highest fatality rates in extreme heat events are commonly among older people who live alone and don’t have people checking in on them, according to Bray.

Ahead of the current heat wave, Governor Kathy Hochul and Bray activated the state’s Emergency Operations Center and the National Guard, with 50 guardsmen in Syracuse and Albany ready to assist wherever needed. State-operated pools and beaches will be opening early, on June 19, to provide some relief from the heat.

While New York is one the highest energy-producing states, protecting the grid is important during extreme heat events. Bray said the concern isn’t energy production, but a local generator or transformer overheating. So utility companies around the state are standing by to keep transformers and other infrastructure cool.

How to get cool

For upstate New Yorkers with air conditioning, Bray said to run it, but consider running it at a higher temperature such as the mid to upper 70s. If you don’t have air conditioning, find a local cooling center, library or other government building that’s open. A comprehensive local list can be located by calling 211.

Everyone should also stay hydrated, drinking plenty of water, and stay in the shade to keep cool.

"Every-day New Yorkers shouldn't worry if we're talking in feels-like, heat index, wet-bulb globe temperature," Bray said. "They should just know it's going to be dangerously hot, that the longer its dangerously hot, the worse it gets for them."

