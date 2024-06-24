Heat indices up to 105 despite development of scattered storms

A hot and humid day starts the last week of June.

Heat indices could reach up to 105 degrees today, according to NWS Melbourne.

Temperatures across Central Florida range from the high 80s to the low 90s despite storm hazards.

Scattered lightning storms are developing along the sea breeze along the coast and just inland by early afternoon, according to NWS Melbourne.

The best chance for storms will be over the interior later in the afternoon or early evening.

Hazards include lightning strikes, heavy localized rain with possible flooding and gusty winds.

There is also a moderate risk for rip currents at area beaches.