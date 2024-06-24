Heat index in Iowa to soar above 100 on Monday, severe weather threat returns this evening

Grab a fan and some sunscreen if you're heading outside this week, and maybe an umbrella too. The heat index in Iowa will surpass 100 this week, and we're not done with thunderstorms yet either.

When is the heat wave going to end?

NWS Des Moines: Maximum heat index value map for Monday, June 24, 2024.

The heat is definitely here to stay for at least the week. The National Weather Service office in Des Moines warns Iowans of heat through Friday, with high temperatures in the upper-80s to mid-90s in most places across the state.

Western Iowa is expected to have heat index values reaching 111 degrees, while central Iowa will be in the low-100s on Monday. Eastern Iowa's heat index spans from the high-80s to low-90s. NWS meteorologists remind Iowans to stay hydrated, limit exposure to heat and stay cool.

What is the severe weather outlook in Iowa this week?

NWS Des Moines: Severe weather outlook map of Iowa for Monday, June 24, 2024.

NWS predicts scattered severe storms Monday evening, after 7 p.m. The primary threat is damaging winds of up to 70 mph possible. The highest confidence in storms and area of most concern is northeastern Iowa, the NWS said.

Storms will last overnight. More storms are possible Tuesday afternoon and evening, although there is a lower confidence in the forecast, NWS said. Primary severe weather threats for Tuesday include damaging winds and large hail. Tornadoes and heavy rain are possible.

What does the Iowa radar show?

Here's a look at the current loop of the National Weather Service's Des Moines radar

Weather

Embedded content: https://radar.weather.gov/ridge/standard/KDMX_loop.gif

Victoria Reyna-Rodriguez is a general assignment reporter for the Register. Reach her at vreynarodriguez@registermedia.com or follow her on Twitter @VictoriaReynaR.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Severe storms, heat wave continue for Iowa this week