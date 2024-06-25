Heat index expected to hit 112 across several Florida counties. Here's what you should know

It's hot and getting hotter today, with the heat index expected to hit 112 across much of North Florida.

Heat advisories have been issued for the Panhandle, North and Northeast Florida and as far south as Ocala in Central Florida.

A heat advisory is issued whenever extremely dangerous heat conditions are expected.

Heat is a killer, and the Centers for Disease Control reported about 1,220 people in the United States are killed by extreme heat every year.

Even for areas not under a heat advisory, the heat index is expected to reach triple digits ranging from 100 to 106.

Weather alerts issued in Florida

Florida counties under a heat advisory, with heat index expected to hit 110-112

Heat advisories issued across North Florida as far south as Ocala June 25, 2024. Heat index could hit 112.

Northwest Florida: Including Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, Washington counties.

When: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. CDT Tuesday, June 25.

Heat index: up to 110

North Florida: Including Leon, Walton, Holmes, Washington, Jackson, Bay, Calhoun, Gulf, Franklin, Gadsden, Jefferson, Madison, Liberty, Wakulla counties.

When: Noon to 8 p.m. EDT Tuesday, June 25.

Heat index: up to 112

Northeast and North Central Florida: Including Suwannee, Baker, Nassau, Union, Bradford, St. Johns, Gilchrist, Flagler, Hamilton, Duval, Clay, St. Johns, Alachua, Putnam, Marion counties.

When: noon to 7 p.m. EDT Tuesday, June 25.

Heat index: up to 112

East Coast, Central Florida could see heat index up to 106

Areas across Central Florida are not under a heat advisory but temperatures will still be uncomfortable.

Afternoon temperatures are forecast to be in the low to mid 90s today and the heat index could reach 106, according to the National Weather Service Melbourne.

South Florida heat index expected to reach 100

Scattered thunderstorms are in the forecast for South Florida. Max heat index is forecast to reach 100, according to the National Weather Service Miami.

Southwest Florida heat index forecast to hit 100

Scattered showers and thunderstorms also are in the forecast for Southwest Florida. Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 80s with the heat index around 100.

What is a heat advisory?

A heat advisory is one of several types of health alerts issued by the National Weather Service. A heat advisory is issued within 12 hours of the onset of extremely dangerous heat conditions.

In Florida, except for Miami-Dade County, the National Weather Services offices around the state would issue a heat advisory if the heat index is expected to reach 108 to 112 degrees. The National Weather Service Miami said Miami/Dade County wanted a lower threshold for an advisory for its population, which was set at 105 degrees.

If a heat advisory is issued, take precautions to avoid heat illness. If you don't take precautions, you may become seriously ill or even die.

What types of heat warnings does NWS issue?

The National Weather Service issues several types of heat-related advisories, including:

Excessive heat warning: An excessive heat warning is issued within 12 hours of the onset of extremely dangerous heat conditions. If you don't take precautions immediately when conditions are extreme, you may become seriously ill or even die.

Excessive heat watch: Heat watches are issued when conditions are favorable for an excessive heat event in the next 24 to 72 hours. A watch is used when the risk of a heat wave has increased but its occurrence and timing is still uncertain.

Heat stroke vs heat exhaustion: How to tell the difference

Heat exhaustion vs heat stroke. Here are the differences and what you should do.

When your body can't cool itself, your body temperature rises. If it goes too high, it can be life-threatening.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provided a list of warning signs and symptoms of heat-related illnessesand what you should do.

Heat cramps

Heat cramps may be the first sign of heat-related illness, and may lead to heat exhaustion or stroke.

Symptoms: Painful muscle cramps and spasms usually in legs and abdomen and heavy sweating.

First aid: Apply firm pressure on cramping muscles or gently massage to relieve spasm. Give sips of water unless the person complains of nausea, then stop giving water.

Seek immediate medical attention if cramps last longer than 1 hour.

Heat exhaustion

Symptoms: Heavy sweating, Weakness or tiredness, cool, pale, clammy skin; fast, weak pulse, muscle cramps, dizziness, nausea or vomiting, headache, fainting,

First aid: Move person to a cooler environment, preferably a well-air-conditioned room. Loosen clothing. Apply cool, wet cloths or have person sit in a cool bath. Offer sips of water. If person vomits more than once seek immediate medical attention if the person vomits, symptoms worsen or last longer than 1 hour.

Heatstroke

Heatstroke is an extreme type of heat stress.

Symptoms: Throbbing headache, confusion, nausea, dizziness, body temperature above 103°F, hot, red, dry or damp skin, rapid and strong pulse, fainting, loss of consciousness.

First Aid: Call 911 or get the victim to a hospital immediately. Heat stroke is a severe medical emergency. Delay can be fatal.

Move the victim to a cooler, preferably air-conditioned, environment. Reduce body temperature with cool cloths or bath. Use fan if heat index temperatures are below the high 90s. A fan can make you hotter at higher temperatures.

Do not give fluids.

