Heat index of 100 degrees in Dallas-Fort Worth. Will be the hottest ‘it’s felt all year’

In Texas, it’s never too early for days to feel like its hot summers.

The heat index in North Texas will flirt with 100 degrees this week, with warm and humid days in the forecast.

After stormy weather Monday, temperatures will warm up to the mid 80s to low 90s over Tuesday and Wednesday, said Juan Hernandez, meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Fort Worth office.

Combining the warm temperatures with dew points in the mid 60s to mid 70s, will lead to heat index values between 95 to 100 degrees, according to the NWS. Wednesday afternoon in particular will be warm and humid in North Texas.

“[Wednesday] is probably going to be the warmest it’s felt all year long,” Hernandez said.

The heat index will be between 95 to 100 degrees this week in Dallas-Fort Worth. National Weather Service Fort Worth

What is the heat index and how is it measured?

Heat index is described as the “feels like” temperature to the human body.

When the body gets too hot, it begins to sweat to cool itself off. The evaporation of perspiration reduces the body’s temperature. When humidity is high, the rate of evaporation from the body decreases, so it will feel warmer.

Heat index can be determined by air temperature and relative humidity. Another way to calculate heat index is by air temperature and dew point temperature. The NWS has a heat index calculator, here.

Knowing the heat index is important in Texas as summer approaches and warm temperatures are on the horizon. Here’s the NWS heat index classification:

Caution, 80-90 degrees: Fatigue possible with prolonged exposure and/or physical activity.

Extreme Caution, 90-103 degrees: Heat stroke, heat exhaustion or heat cramps possible with prolonged exposure and/or physical activity.

Danger, 103-124 degrees: Heat cramps or heat exhaustion likely, and heat stroke possible with prolonged exposure and/or physical activity.

Extreme Danger, 125 degrees or higher: Heat stroke highly likely.

Is the heat index normal for this time of the year?

Yes, the potential 95 to 100 degree heat index for North Texas is normal for this time of the year, Hernandez said.

Typically around this time of the year, Dallas-Fort Worth flip flops from warm to cool days. This is also the reason North Texas gets the volume of storms its seen over the last few weeks, Hernandez said.

A silver lining in this is that a rainy spring season usually leads to summer period that is a couple degrees cooler.

“As long as we keep getting some rain, we might avoid the extreme heat like we saw last year,” Hernandez said.

As of Monday, North Texas has only recorded one 90 degree day this year thus far. On Feb. 26, a temperature of 94 degrees was recorded by the NWS.