Heat, humidty continues across Kansas City area. Will rains affect Juneteenth celebrations?

Hot and humid temperatures are expected to continue across the Kansas City area. However, according to the National Weather Service, thunderstorms could bring brief relief for some parts of the region on the Juneteenth Holiday.

Temperatures in Kansas City are expected to rise into the low to mid-90s on Tuesday. The weather service said humidity will push heat indexes into the upper 90s. Winds will be breezy, with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Storms are expected to develop across Nebraska and Iowa in the afternoon, shifting to the southeast into the evening. The storms will eventually reach far northern Missouri overnight.

“For the most part, storms are expected to decrease in intensity as they move toward our area, so widespread strong storms are not expected with this system,” the weather service said in its forecast discussion. Rainfall amounts could be as high as 2.5 inches in the far northwestern Missouri.

Kansas City will probably stay dry on Tuesday, but the chances of rain will increase overnight. Showers and thunderstorms will possibly linger into the Juneteenth Holiday, with a 45% chance of rain in Kansas City during the morning and early afternoon, gradually decreasing thereafter.

There will also be a brief relief from the heat, with temperatures reaching only the upper 80s on the holiday.

Heat bounces back

After the storms move out, Kansas City can expect mainly dry weather, although some showers may bubble up.

Sizzling temperatures will bounce back into the upper 80s and lower 90s on Thursday. Even warmer weather is expected for the latter half of the week and into the weekend, with temperatures in the low to mid-90s on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Kansas City’s better chance for rain holds off until Saturday night.