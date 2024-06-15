The heat is on for Father’s Day weekend

(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Warm Father’s Day thoughts to all the dads in the Carolinas and points all across the globe! And a chance of a shower or t-shower tomorrow might normally be a negative thing in a holiday forecast but with this heat? It’s a nice thing!

Moisture backing in off the Atlantic will offer that possibility. A big heat dome sets up over the Midwest and Great Lakes this week and we’ll be on the southern edge of that dome with the hottest temps going north of us into places like Ohio!





