Heat dome? Heat wave? How hot is it going to get in NY?

Highs across the Northeast and Midwest are expected to be the hottest in years this week, with temps near or at 100 in several cities. In Rochester, prolonged temps in the 90s are expected throughout the week - after adding the heat index and associated humidity, the "feels-like" temps will be well into triple digits.

Heat wave driving up temperatures in Rochester, New York

A heat advisory is in effect though 8 p.m. Thursday for western New York, including Rochester. Heat index values in Rochester are expected to climb as high as 104 degrees through Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Buffalo.

Already on Monday, the high in Rochester officially reached 92 degrees in the mid-afternoon, just shy of the daily record of 94, according to the Weather Service. It was likely the first day of a heat wave, which is a period of abnormally hot weather generally lasting more than two days, according to the Weather Service. Here's what you should know about the heat and what's next.

First official heat wave of the season in Northeast, Midwest

Heat outlook across the Midwest and Northeast the week of July 17, 2024.

For many in the Northeast and Midwest, this week's sweltering weather will be the first official heat wave of the season, which for Western New York is defined as three or more consecutive days with a heat index greater than 95 degrees. Heat alerts have been issued for more than a dozen states, stretching from Iowa and Illinois to Maine.

Highs will be in the 90s for a week or more in large cities including Chicago, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C., Baltimore and Philadelphia, according to AccuWeather, challenging daily record highs, with a couple dating back to the 1920s and 1930s.

Watches, warnings and advisories across New York and the U.S.

High temperatures across the Northeast, Midwest

Manchester, New Hampshire: 97, 99. Dropping to 86 by Monday.

Albany, New York: 96, 97. Dropping to 86 by Monday.

Detroit, Michigan: 95, 93. Dropping to 83 by Monday.

Toledo, Ohio: 94, 96. Dropping to 84 by Monday.

Indianapolis, Indiana: 92, 95. Jumping to 96 by Saturday before dropping to 97 on Monday.

Caribou, Maine: 96, 95. Dropping to 76 by Monday.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: 94, 95. Jumping to 100 by Friday before dropping to 90 on Monday.

Boston, Massachusetts: 95, 97. Dropping to 85 by Monday.

Washington, D.C.: 90, 92. Jumping to 98 by Saturday June 22 before dropping slightly to 93 on Monday.

Weather in Rochester NY: When will the heat wave end?

Highs are expected in the 90s through Thursday before dipping to the mid-80s on Friday and Saturday and rising again to the upper 80s on Sunday, according to the Weather Service. Monday's high is currently expected to hover around 80 degrees. The normal high in Rochester in mid-June is in the upper 70s.

Peak of the heat will be Today and Wednesday with heat index values each afternoon climbing into the mid to upper 90s region wide and a few low 100s across the Genesee Valley. See the image to see a few ways to beat the heat! pic.twitter.com/4iS8qR4lEZ — NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) June 18, 2024

What is a 'heat dome'?

The phrase "heat dome" really isn't a scientific term, according to Jessie Schaper, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Melbourne. Where confusion comes may be what's happening in the atmosphere.

"Under high pressure, the air subsides — sinks — toward the surface. This sinking air acts as a dome capping the atmosphere," NOAA said.

"This cap helps to trap heat instead of allowing it to lift. Without lift, there is little or no convection and, therefore, little or no convective clouds — cumulus clouds — with minimal chances for rain. The end result is a continual build-up of heat at the surface that we experience as a heat wave."

Weather history: These are the hottest days ever in Rochester NY

7/9/1936 102

7/10/1936 102

7/5/1911 101

7/8/1936 100

6/21/1953 100

7/3/1911 100

7/23/1933 99

8/26/1948 99

8/28/1948 99

9/3/1953 99

7/20/1894 99

7/4/1894 99

7/5/1897 99

7/2/1931 99

New York heat wave: Tips and advice for coping with the extreme heat

Here are some tips from The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on how to cope with predicted insufferable heat:

Drink plenty of water and beverages with electrolytes and avoid alcohol

Wear lightweight, loose-fitting light-colored clothing

Wear sunscreen (SPF 15 or higher)

Plan outdoor activities carefully - limit your time outside to when it is coolest, like the morning or evening hours. Rest in shaded areas.

Stay inside in air conditioning as much as possible during peak heat. (If you don't have it at home, go to a public library, community center or shopping mall for respite.)

Never leave children or pets in a parked car, even with the windows cracked. Temperatures will quickly rise inside a parked vehicle, even with the windows left partly open.

Includes reporting by USA Today Network reporter Cheryl McCloud

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Rochester NY Weather: Heat wave? Heat dome? How hot will it get?