A 'heat dome' is headed for Central Ohio. How long might it stay?

A sports dome? Fun! A heat dome? The one hitting Central Ohio this weekend will be brutal, possibly breaking temperature records and posing serious health risks.

Highs in the mid to upper 90s are expected through the week beginning Sunday. There's a strong chance temperatures could break into the 100s, with "little to no relief" as lows dip only to the upper 70s, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, Ohio.

Several days of 90+ degree heat will begin Sunday. Here are some key messages about the upcoming heat next week. pic.twitter.com/UraCNOszaO — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) June 13, 2024

While there's plenty of fun to be had in Columbus this week, braving the heat isn't such a good idea, especially for children and infants, older adults, pregnant women and individuals with chronic conditions – all who are most susceptible to heat illnesses.

However, even healthy young adults can develop heat-related illnesses if they push themselves too hard in the excessive temperatures, and heat is one of the leading "weather-related killers," according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

What is the ominous-sounding heat dome?

The National Weather Service says a heat wave will impact Central Ohio and much of the state this week.

A heat dome is a strong, sprawling area of high pressure that traps heat in a region, creating a "dome" of heat over a particular area that can last for days or even weeks. Some experts refer to it as "nature's oven."

They can also prevent clouds from forming, meaning the sun will be shining bright and clear with little to no interruption.

The heat dome is expected to last through the week and could push into the first official week of summer.

More: As heat wave travels across the U.S., how hot will Ohio's summer be? See NWS forecast

How to stay safe in 'nature's oven'

The National Weather Service recommends the following practices to stay safe in a heat dome:

Stay hydrated. Drink more water than you usually would, even if you're not thirsty, and avoid sugary and alcoholic drinks.

Keep your body temperature low! Stay inside during the hottest parts of the day, typically 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., ideally with air conditioning or fans running to lower indoor temps. Take cool showers when possible.

Reduce outdoor activities. Limit your direct sun exposure as much as possible, as sunburn can impact your body's ability to dissipate heat. If your home isn't air-conditioned, consider transferring summer fun to public indoor spaces like community centers and libraries until that 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. window.

Wear appropriate clothing. Lightweight, loose-fitting, and light-colored clothing is best in a heat wave.

Check on each other. Touch base with those most vulnerable to heat-related illnesses and ensure beloved pets have access to water and shelter.

Understand the signs of heat-related illnesses. Symptoms could include nausea, dizziness, headaches, weakness, extreme thirst and elevated body temperature, among others.

Cool down at the pool: When do Columbus pools open? See when you can dive into your favorite spot.

Samantha Hendrickson can be reached at shendrickson@dispatch.com

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: How to stay cool in Central Ohio in brutal 'heat dome', record temps