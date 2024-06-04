A 'heat dome' will boost temps in the Phoenix area this week. What to expect

Phoenix will experience record-breaking temperatures this week due to a "heat dome" settling over the area, according to officials.

One weather record was expected to be broken on Thursday, with a forecasted high of 114 degrees, said Ryan Worley, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Phoenix. The current record for June 6 occurred in 2016, with a high of 111 degrees recorded. Other forecasted highs this week may tie previous weather records, he said.

While ominous sounding, a "heat dome" is essentially a pattern of high pressure that leads to extreme heat like metro Phoenix will see this week, Worley said.

"We're gonna see an area of high pressure build over the region over the next few days, and that's really gonna bump up our temperatures," Worley said.

Metro Phoenix is expected to be in the triple digits all week, with high temperatures peaking at a forecasted 114 degrees on Thursday. Low temperatures are expected to be in the high 70-degree to low-80-degree range.

Temperatures were expected to rise in southern and northern Arizona as well.

High temperatures in Tucson were expected to reach 108 degrees on Thursday and Friday, with lows dipping to the high-70-degree to low 80-degree range this week, according to the National Weather Service in Tucson.

Temperatures in Flagstaff were expected to reach an 88-degree high on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Flagstaff. Low temperatures were expected to be in the low-60-degree range.

They have also placed an excessive heat warning on areas near Page and lower elevations of the Grand Canyon this week. High temperatures ranging from 105 degrees to 111 degrees were expected for these areas.

How to stay cool as temperatures rise

For those planning to spend time outside this week, Worley recommended taking frequent breaks, hydrating as much as possible and wearing loose and light-colored clothing.

"Just take as many precautions as you can to avoid any heat-related stresses on the body," he said.

Here are some other tips from the Arizona Department of Health Services to stay safe as the heat dome sets in:

Stay in air-conditioned buildings.

Contact the Arizona Department of Health Services at 602-364-3118 or visit an air-conditioned cooling center in your area. Locations of cooling centers can be found on the ADHS Heat-Related Illness page.

Do not rely on a fan as your primary cooling device.

Limit outdoor activity, especially during the hottest part of the day.

Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing.

Check on at-risk friends, family and neighbors and do not forget children or pets in hot vehicles.

Drink more than usual and don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink.

Drink two to four cups of water every hour while working or exercising outside.

Avoid alcohol or liquids containing high amounts of sugar while outside.

Make sure your family, friends and neighbors are drinking enough water.

Annie Goodykoontz is a reporter for The Arizona Republic. You can reach her at AGoodykoontz@gannett.com.

