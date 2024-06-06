As heat continues, NWS warns of potential severe storms on Thursday in Volusia-Flagler

With both Volusia and Flagler counties under emergency burn bans, excessive heat is expected to continue on Thursday throughout the area with the added risk of strong to isolated storms on Thursday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Melbourne.

Here’s information from the NWS hazardous weather outlook for areas that include Volusia-Flagler:

Strong to severe storms possible this afternoon in Volusia-Flagler

Scattered to numerous showers and lightning storms will develop toward mid to late afternoon and through this evening, as the sea breeze boundaries move inland and collide across east central Florida, west of I-95.

Some of this activity may be able to shift back toward the coast and offshore through late afternoon into early this evening.

Strong to isolated severe storms will be possible, with the main threats including frequent lightning strikes, strong to locally damaging wind gusts around 40-60 mph, coin-sized hail up to 1-inch in diameter, and locally heavy rainfall of 1-3 inches.

Excessive heat lingers

Hotter than normal temperatures are forecast today, with highs climbing into the low- to mid-90s at the coast and mid- to upper-90s across the interior, with peak heat indexes ranging from 102-107 across east central Florida.

If spending extended periods of time outdoors, it is recommended that you take breaks in the shade or in an air-conditioned building and also remain well-hydrated.

On the beaches, a moderate rip current risk

A moderate risk for dangerous rip currents exists Thursday at area beaches, according to the advisory. Beachgoers are advised to swim near a lifeguard and never swim alone.

Fire risk continues in Volusia-Flagler

With burn bans in effect in both Volusia and Flagler counties, sensitive fire weather conditions will continue on Thursday as hotter temperatures and ongoing drought conditions persist over much of east central Florida, according to the National Weather Service.

Any new or ongoing brush fires may spread rapidly behind the east and west coast sea breeze boundaries, which will push inland and collide across east central Florida west of I-95 later this afternoon.

Higher storm coverage is expected later this afternoon and evening, with an increase in lightning strikes and strong gusty outflow winds possible, which will lead to additional fire weather concerns.

Looking ahead

Scattered afternoon showers and lightning storms are possible into Friday, with overall storm coverage decreasing into the weekend, according to the advisory. Shower and storm chances then increase again into early next week.

Hot temperatures will continue from late week and into the weekend, with near-record highs well into the 90s and peak heat indexes of 100-107. A moderate to major heat risk is in the outlook over much of central Florida.

This level of heat can affect anyone without adequate cooling and hydration, the NWS advises.

Sensitive to near critical fire weather conditions are forecast into late week and this weekend as hotter than normal conditions continue and drought conditions persist.

