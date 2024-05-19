Heat continues with increasing fire threat into the workweek

Windier weather is on the way to start the workweek, with some areas potentially seeing 50 mph gusts. A dry cold front will move in as well, cooling temperatures off only slightly into the middle of next week. It will still be a warm and dry rest of the week, with breezy to locally windy conditions each afternoon.

Monday will bring more cloud coverage across the state, but still plenty of sunshine filtering through. Moisture will move across western and northern portions of the state with the potential of some virga or evaporating rain. This will cause cold, dense air to sink quickly to the ground, causing strong crosswinds. The fire threat will also return into the workweek with much of western and central New Mexico under a Red Flag Warning Monday. Hotter temperatures, low relative humidity levels, and strong winds will aid in fire potential.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.