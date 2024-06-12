Heat continues to build through Thursday

Hotter and drier weather continues to move into New Mexico through Thursday. Near record and record high temperatures are possible Thursday afternoon.

Scattered showers and storms developed again Tuesday afternoon across parts of New Mexico. A few of these storms are still going tonight. Temperatures were much hotter across the state today too, with highs warming as much as 20° compared to Monday afternoon. Overnight lows will stay warm once again to start the day Wednesday. A few isolated storms will be possible again Wednesday afternoon, mainly along and just east of the central mountain chain. These storms won’t last as long. Temperatures will be even hotter Wednesday afternoon too.

High pressure moves directly over New Mexico Thursday afternoon, and that will bring us our hottest day this week. Many areas in New Mexico and southern Colorado will flirt with record high temperatures, but records will likely be broken in the Rio Grande Valley and southwest New Mexico. Highs will climb into the 90s and 100s across most of the state.

A storm will move across northern New Mexico Friday. This will bring scattered storms through the day Friday, with the highest chances along and north of I-40, and down the central mountain chain to the Sacramento Mountains. Temperatures will be slightly cooler Friday afternoon, with the biggest change in northern New Mexico. Storms move out Friday night and we will see drier weather into the weekend. High temperatures warm again through Sunday with sunny and dry weather. This sunny, dry and hot weather will continue into next week.

