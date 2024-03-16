Heat climbs to 80s on Saturday

It will be another hot one today.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Orlando will be 87 degrees.

Tomorrow will also be hot, breezy and hot with highs near 90 degrees.

Read: 106-year-old woman celebrates birthday at Walt Disney World for the first time

Highs will be in the mid- to upper 80s.

Monday will be the day of change.

A front will move through, bringing scattered showers and a few isolated storms.

Much cooler air will follow it.

Many Central Florida communities will wake back to the 40s by midweek.

A much cooler front will move in next week.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.