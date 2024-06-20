Heat advisory issued for parts of SLO County this weekend. How hot will it get?

Inland parts of San Luis Obispo County could see temperatures above 100 degrees this weekend.

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles posted a heat advisory Thursday morning for San Luis Obispo County interior valleys and western mountains warning of “temperatures up to 101.”

The advisory will be in effect from 10 a.m. Saturday through 8 p.m. Sunday, with warm and windy weather expected to continue through Tuesday

The advisory also included Los Angeles County, San Gabriel Valley and other areas in the Southern California region.

Warm and windy conditions are expected Sat through Tue, with 100+ degree highs over interior areas. There is a risk of heat-related illnesses, and an increased threat of grassfires. Report any wildfires to authorities and avoid creating sparks.

The National Weather Service warned that heat-related illnesses can increase significantly during heat events and encouraged people to be mindful of increased risks of fires and avoid activities that could generate sparks.

The advisory also asked people to report any fires to authorities as the high temperatures and recently windy skies spike the risk of dangerous wildfires.

The heat advisory comes as higher temperatures were already expected throughout the region this week, according to the Service’s daily forecast discussion.

In Paso Robles, temperatures are expected to stay mostly in the high 90s, though they could spike to about 101 on Saturday. Atascadero is forecast to be much cooler, with temperatures between 85 and 93 degrees through the weekend.

Meanwhile, temperatures along the coast and in San Luis Obispo were expected to be cooler due to morning clouds and fog cover. There, temperatures will reach the mid-to-high 70s, according to the Weather Service’s forecast.