Heat advisory issued for North Texas for Tuesday, according to the NWS

On Monday at 11:18 a.m. a heat advisory was issued by the National Weather Service valid for Tuesday between noon and 7 p.m. The advisory is for Montague, Young, Jack, Wise, Stephens, Palo Pinto, Parker, Eastland, Erath, Hood, Somervell, Comanche, Mills, Hamilton, Bosque, Lampasas and Coryell counties.

Heat index values up to 109 degrees expected for western portions of North and Central Texas from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

"Hot temperatures and high humidity will increase the risk for heat-related illnesses to occur, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities," explains the NWS.

This advisory is in effect until Tuesday at 7 p.m.

NWS Heat Wave Safety Tips: Stay safe with these recommendations

• Stay hydrated: Keep yourself well-hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids.

• Find cool shelter: Stay in an air-conditioned room.

• Check on others: Stay out of the sun, and make sure to check up on relatives and neighbors.

• Child and pet safety: Never leave young children and pets unattended in hot vehicles - car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

• Exercise caution outdoors: If you work or spend time outside, take additional safety measures.

• Time your activities wisely: When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

• Be alert to warning signs: Educate yourself about the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

• Dress for comfort: Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing to stay cool.

For a safer outdoor work environment, follow the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA)'s guidance by scheduling regular rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned places. If anyone shows signs of heat illness, promptly move them to a cool, shaded area. In an emergency, call 911.

Source: The National Weather Service