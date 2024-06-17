Heat advisory issued for North Jersey as brutally hot temperatures approach

New Jersey is bracing for its first heat wave of the season this week, as a mid-summer weather pattern sends temperatures soaring. The jet stream is pushing heat and humidity up from the South and Southwest, leading to an early start to summer heat.

Heat advisory in NJ

According to an advisory by the National Weather Service, the heat wave will be continuing the majority of the week, with heat indexes potentially reaching around 95 degrees in the afternoon across interior Connecticut. Heat indexes across the region on Thursday and Friday are expected to range from 95 to 101 degrees. Saturday will see more marginal heat indices, peaking around or just over 95 degrees.

Forecasters predict Bergenfield could experience five days with temperatures exceeding 90 degrees in the upcoming week. Historically, the town averages about five 90-degree days in June, but this concentrated burst is unusual.

Last summer, Bergenfield saw just two days over 90 degrees in June, on its way to a total of 20 days above that threshold for the season, compared to the average of 25 days, according to Bob Ziff of the North Jersey Weather Observers.

Record highs in Bergenfield

6/18/2006 97

6/19/1994 93

6/20/2012 97

6/21/2012 97

6/22/1988 95

6/23/2006 93

How to cope with the heat wave?

Here are some tips from The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on how to cope with predicted insufferable heat:

Stay in an air-conditioned place as much as possible.

Choose lightweight, loose-fitting clothing.

Take a cool shower or bath to cool off.

Use your stove and oven less to maintain a cooler temperature in your home

Never leave infants, children or pets in a parked car, even if the windows are cracked open.

Try to limit your outdoor activity to when it’s coolest, like morning and evening hours.

Cut down on exercise during the heat.

If you must go outdoors, protect yourself from the sun by wearing a wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses, and by putting on sunscreen of SPF 15 or higher 30 minutes prior to going out.

Drink more fluids, regardless of how active you are.

Check your local news for extreme heat alerts and safety tips and to learn about any cooling shelters in your area.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Heat wave weather forecast for North Jersey this week