Heat advisory issued for most of Ohio through Friday; thunderstorms forecast Monday

The National Weather Service in Wilmington issued a heat advisory across central Ohio through the coming week for what it described as "dangerously hot conditions."

The heat advisory begins at noon Monday and continues through 8 p.m. Friday with heat indexes expected to reach 100 degrees across several days. The NWS also said there's a 40% chance for some rain Monday afternoon with possible thunderstorms making their way into the Columbus area after 3 p.m.

However, the rain will offer little relief from the heat that is expected to hover around 95 degrees and a heat index of at least 101 degrees.

The National Weather Service in Cleveland also forecast similar conditions in the northern part of the state, meaning most of Ohio is subject to extreme heat conditions throughout the week.

What to do in dangerously hot conditions

Staying inside is the most common-sense approach to potentially dangerous heat, although such advice is impractical for people who work, have medical appointments or who have kids that play outdoor sports.

The National Weather Service suggests drinking plenty of fluids, staying in an air-conditioned rooms when possible, staying out of the sun, and checking up on relatives and neighbors, especially people with underlying health conditions.

If avoiding the outdoors isn't in the cards, there are a few tips for people who simply have to remain outdoors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing and try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

What's the Columbus weather forecast for week of June 17?

Monday Night: There’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m. The skies will remain mostly cloudy, with low temperatures around 73. Winds from the south at around 6 mph should calm in the evening. Expect less than a tenth of an inch or rain, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: Another 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 p.m. Partly sunny, with high temperatures near 95 and the heat index values as high as 100.

Tuesday Night: The chance of showers and thunderstorms drops to about 20% before 9 p.m. Skies should remain mostly cloudy with a low temperature of about 74. Winds from the south should be about 6 mph and become calm in the evening.

Juneteenth: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11a.m, and noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 95. South wind 3 to 6 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Friday: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 96.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

What are the record hot temperatures in Columbus?

While it's impossible to predict the future, the temperatures predicted for this week in Columbus and Central Ohio are pushing the limits of our high-temperature records. A similar heat wave in 1994 set high-temperature records on three of the upcoming five days.

June 17, 1994: 97 degrees

June 18, 1944: 99 degrees

June 19, 1994 : 98 degrees

June 20, 1994: 97 degrees

June 21, 1988: 98 degrees

Is the heat causing cancellations in Columbus?

As of mid-morning Monday, there have been no major closures as a result of the heat in Columbus. Continue to check back here for any information about major event cancelations or closures.

How to check of power outages related to the heat

If your air conditioner is still humming, you can skip this section. As of early Monday, there were no widespread heat-related power outages or calls to conserve energy. That could change as the temperatures climb and conditions get more oppressive.

If you live in the city of Columbus, the Columbus Division of Power maintains a real-time outage map that you can check by visiting their website.

If you live pretty much everywhere else, then you're probably covered by AEP. If you want to report or check to see if your community is experiencing widespread power outages, you can visit their site for real-time updates.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Weather in Columbus: Heat advisory issued, storms predicted