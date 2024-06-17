Heat advisory issued: Dangerous heat wave set to scorch New York this week

A heat advisory is in effect from noon Monday until 8 p.m. Thursday for western New York, including the Rochester region.

Heat index values are expected to reach the upper 90s on Monday and climb as high as 104 degrees from Tuesday through Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Buffalo.

Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat-related illnesses.

Tips and advice for coping with New York heat wave

Here are some tips from The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on how to cope with predicted insufferable heat:

Drink plenty of water and beverages with electrolytes and avoid alcohol

Wear lightweight, loose-fitting light-colored clothing

Wear sunscreen (SPF 15 or higher)

Plan outdoor activities carefully - limit your time outside to when it is coolest, like the morning or evening hours. Rest in shaded areas.

Stay inside in air conditioning as much as possible during peak heat. (If you don't have it at home, go to a public library, community center or shopping mall for respite.)

Never leave children or pets in a parked car, even with the windows cracked. Temperatures will quickly rise inside a parked vehicle, even with the windows left partly open.

Hottest days ever in Rochester NY

7/9/1936 102

7/10/1936 102

7/5/1911 101

7/8/1936 100

6/21/1953 100

7/3/1911 100

7/23/1933 99

8/26/1948 99

8/28/1948 99

9/3/1953 99

7/20/1894 99

7/4/1894 99

7/5/1897 99

7/2/1931 99

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Heat advisory: Dangerous heat wave set to scorch NY this week