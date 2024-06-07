Heat advisory expanded to 3 Florida counties, with record highs expected. Here's where

A heat advisory has been issued for Palm Beach County on Friday.

Across Florida, record high temperatures are expected through the weekend.

Early Friday morning, a heat advisory was issued for areas of in Miami-Dade County away from the coast. Heat indexes between 104 and 108 are likely for most of South Florida. Some areas could see a heat index of 110, according to the National Weather Service Miami.

By 10 a.m., the heat advisory had been expanded to include Palm Beach and Broward counties.

A heat advisory has been expanded to include Palm Beach, Broward and Palm Beach counties from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 7, 2024.

What is a heat advisory?

A heat advisory is one of several types of health alerts issued by the National Weather Service. A heat advisory is issued within 12 hours of the onset of extremely dangerous heat conditions.

The general rule of thumb for this advisory is when the maximum heat index temperature is expected to be 100 degrees or higher for at least two days, and nighttime air temperatures will not drop below 75 degrees. These criteria vary across the country, especially for areas that are not used to dangerous heat conditions.

In Florida, except for Miami-Dade County, the National Weather Services offices around the state would issue a heat advisory if the heat index is expected to reach 108 to 112 degrees. The National Weather Service Miami said Miami/Dade County wanted a lower threshold for an advisory for its population, which was set at 105 degrees.

If a heat advisory is issued, take precautions to avoid heat illness. If you don't take precautions, you may become seriously ill or even die.

What is the heat index mean and why is it important?

The heat index measures how how it really feels outside, according to the National Weather Service. It's sort of the summer equivalent of the wind chill factor our more northerly neighbors watch in the winter.

The heat index is calculated based on two factors:

Air temperature

Relative humidity

Important point: Heat index values were devised for shady, light wind conditions. Exposure to full sunshine can increase heat index values by up to 15 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

What is an unsafe heat index? What number is dangerous?

The heat index is calculated based on air temperature and relative humidity.

In general, dangerous conditions would occur as soon as the heat index hits 105 degrees.

Conditions are considered extremely dangerous if the heat index is 126 degrees or higher.

Weather alerts issued in Florida

Florida weather forecast: Record heat followed by rain

Precipitation forecast across Florida from June 7 through June 14, 2024.

Temperatures this week, while feeling really hot, actually have been close to normal, according to the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network.

That's changing.

Starting Thursday, winds shifted to out of the south in response to a front moving toward Florida. Those winds will push temperatures into the mid to upper 90s. It's also bringing tropical moisture, which will make conditions outside feel very muggy, according to the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network.

Bottom line: temperatures will feel between 105 and 110 across much of the state.

By Friday, winds are expected to come out of the southwest, dumping heat gathered over land to the east coast of Florida, from the Space Coast south to Miami.

"Miami and Fort Lauderdale could break new records and the high temperature is likely to reach 95 degrees on Friday. The afternoon temperature for West Palm Beach is also forecast to beat a record established in 1998 of 94," the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network said.

Conditions won't improve over the weekend.

"On Saturday and Sunday, record temperatures will be possible across the I-4 corridor, from Tampa to Orlando, and along I-95, from Melbourne to Miami. Highs could range between 94 and 97 and with the humidity, the temperatures will feel as if they were above 105."

Up to 5 inches of rain possible across some portions of Florida next week

Numerous downpours and high rainfall are forecast from the start through the middle of the week.

"As of now, most models show the highest rainfall across southern Florida. Some areas could receive up to 5 inches between Sunday and Wednesday," the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network said.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: What is a heat advisory? Florida weather forecasts high temperatures