Heat advisory in effect for inland parts of Miami-Dade

A heat advisory has been issued for Friday in the interior parts of Miami-Dade County, including Hialeah, Kendall, Florida City, Kendale Lakes, Redland, and Carol City.

The National Weather Service advisory will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. While temperatures are expected to rise to the mid-90s, it could feel as high as 107 degrees when you mix in humidity, according to the weather service.

Previously, a heat advisory was issued when the heat index reached 108 degrees. Now, the Miami weather service issues a heat advisory if the index reaches 105 degrees for at least a couple of hours.

The weather service warns advises people to stay indoors and drink plenty of fluids. Stay in air-conditioned spaces, limit outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day, and check on relatives and neighbors.

Wear lightweight, light-colored, and loose-fitting clothing. Wear a hat and sunscreen to protect against harmful UV rays when outside. If you must be outside, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.

If you feel lightheaded, confused, weak, or faint, seek immediate medical attention by calling 911.

Last year, Miami-Dade weather service officials announced plans to raise awareness about the dangers of extreme heat. One of their initiatives includes declaring a Miami heat season from May 1 to Oct. 31.

