Heat advisory in effect for Evansville area on Tuesday

After a bit of a break from the heat and humidity on Monday, summertime weather returns with a vengeance on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for most of Southern Illinois, as well as Gibson, Posey and Vanderburgh counties in Southwestern Indiana and the Purchase Area of Western Kentucky. The advisory runs from noon until 8 p.m. CDT Tuesday.

Forecasters expect heat index values up to 105 degrees and noted that hot temperatures and high humidity could cause heat illnesses.

The weather on Tuesday will continue a streak of hot days dating back to June 14, when the high temperature reached 94 degrees. Since then, the high has topped 90 degrees everyday except one − it only made it to 89 degrees on June 18.

Forecast for the rest of the week in Evansville and Henderson

There's a chance of rain on Wednesday, then sunny skies are expected Thursday and Friday. The high temperature on Wednesday is expected to reach 88 degrees. Then, the forecast is for 85 degrees on Thursday and 90 on Friday.

Rain chances re-renter the forecast Saturday and Sunday.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: How hot is it in Evansville?