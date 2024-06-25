Heat advisory affecting North Texas until Wednesday evening, according to the NWS

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory at 12:24 p.m. on Tuesday. The advisory is for Montague, Young, Jack, Wise, Stephens, Palo Pinto, Parker, Eastland, Erath, Hood, Somervell, Comanche, Mills, Hamilton, Bosque, Lampasas and Coryell counties.

Heat index values up to 109 degrees for a portion of north central Texas until 7 p.m. Wednesday.

"Hot temperatures and high humidity will increase the risk for heat-related illnesses to occur, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities," says the NWS.

This advisory is in effect until Wednesday at 7 p.m.

NWS Heat Wave Safety Advice: Protect yourself with these recommendations

• Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of fluids.

• Seek cool shelter: Opt for an air-conditioned room to stay comfortable.

• Look out for others: Stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

• Child and pet safety: Do not leave young children and pets unattended in vehicles when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

• Take extra precautions outdoors: If you work or spend time outside, be sure to take additional safety measures.

• Time your activities wisely: When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

• Familiarize yourself with warning signs: Know the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

• Stay cool with clothing: Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing.

For a safer outdoor work environment, follow the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA)'s guidance by scheduling regular rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned places. If anyone shows signs of heat illness, promptly move them to a cool, shaded area. In an emergency, call 911.

Source: The National Weather Service