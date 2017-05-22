This Heartwarming Video of a Toddler Meeting His Baby Brother Will Make Your Day

From Redbook

Sibling rivalry is always a concern for parents, but one couple clearly doesn't have much to worry about based on this video shared by NTD Television.

In the video, four-year-old Kent arrives at the hospital to meet his brother Noah for the first time. He's wearing a "big brother" shirt and carrying a stuffed animal as a gift. Clearly, he's psyched about his new role in the family.

With a huge smile on his face, he gives his brother the blue teddy bear as well as a sweet kiss on his cheek. Later, the video shows Kent bonding with his brother while "holding" him and having a little fun tickling his feet - that huge smile still in place.

The heartwarming clip has racked up more than 54 million views and hundreds of thousands of comments, many from people praising Kent's enthusiasm and sharing their own experiences with their kids meeting for the first time.

Some commenters wrote how the video made their day, while others noted how the parents had done a good job preparing their older son for his brother's arrival. Many commenters thanked the parents for sharing the video of the loving toddler.

Sure, Kent might not always be this excited to have a little brother brother to be around, but at a time where most news isn't good news, this video is an excellent way to spend a couple minutes of your Friday.

