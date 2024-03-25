Heartwarming moment tourists organise local security guard first ever flight

Two women paid for the security guard at their apartment to take a private helicopter ride after they found our he had never flown. Paige Goldstein, 24, and Chantel Wright, 26, were talking about a helicopter trip they took over Cape Town, with the guard of their holiday apartment building, Kasa. The confessed he'd never been in a plane or helicopter - and longed to see his home from above. So they arranged a quick flight over Cape Town so he could tick it off his bucket list. The pair asked to meet him on his day off, blindfolded him, took him to the helipad and then revealed his treat. A heartwarming video shows him unable to contain his excitement when he sees the helicopter - before beaming as they fly over his hometown. They are then seen treating him to a glass of wine to celebrate.

