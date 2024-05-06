‘Our hearts are broken’: Santaquin community, Utah leaders honor officer killed by semi-truck on I-15

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — On Sunday morning, a Santaquin police officer — whose identity has not yet been released by officials — was hit and killed by a semi-truck on I-15. The suspect fled the scene before ultimately being taken into custody.

Later that day, fellow officers, community members and Utah leaders expressed their support for the fallen officer with a procession, memorials and statements via social media and press conferences.

PREVIOUS STORY: Santaquin Police officer hit, killed by semi-truck on I-15, suspect in custody

Emotions ran high during press conferences and community gatherings on the day of the officer’s death.

Through tears, Lt. Mike Wall of Santaquin Police Department said that, in addition to the family of the officer, the entire department was hurt by the “senseless act” of Michael Aaron Jayne, 41, who was the suspect that was arrested on Sunday.

“We have family members who will miss their father at their nearing wedding,” Wall said during a press conference. “But I can assure you, we as a police department will stand up and we will be there and we are one family.”

In Santaquin, a police patrol car has been designated as a temporary memorial, as residents place flowers on and around the car. Across the street from that memorial, at the Santaquin city offices, flags were being flown at half-staff out of respect for the officer.

Memorial for Santaquin officer hit and killed by semi-truck on I-15 on May 5, 2024. (KTVX)

“It’s just a great loss for the community in general,” Santaquin resident Tina Miller told ABC4.com. “That’s why we’re out here — rain, snow, whatever it takes to show the family and the community that we all support our men in blue.”

Miller said the Santaquin community is patient and understanding, and fellow resident Heather Brown said it’s a tight-knit community. Brown called the death of the officer devastating.

“Our hearts go out to you,” Miller said to the family of the fallen officer. “As a community, we wrap our arms around you.”

Utah leaders also addressed the situation, both on social media and in a press conference. Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson’s statement is as follows:

We’re devastated by the loss of this officer from Santaquin. God bless all our law enforcement heroes this morning. We’re praying for the safety of those still working this situation.” Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson via Twitter/X

Gov. Spencer Cox posted on social media to say he was praying for the officer’s loved ones and others affected by the tragedy. During a press conference later on Sunday, Gov. Cox addressed the family of the fallen officer and thanked law enforcement officers.

During his Sunday evening press conference, Gov. Cox said it was a “tragic day.”

“We are fortunate to live in a country and in a state where we have so many dedicated law enforcement officers,” the governor said. “Our hearts are broken, and our thoughts, our prayers are with the family and the widow of this hero.”

Gov. Cox expressed his gratitude for the law enforcement officers who responded to the situation even knowing the suspect was dangerous.

“We’ll make sure that this family is taken care of,” Gov. Cox said.

