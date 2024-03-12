The heartfelt, righteous and, at times, salty arguments in this year's State House gun rights clash.

PROVIDENCE – The perennial clash over gun rights driven by mass shootings around the country resumes at the State House this week with familiar questions, like should Rhode Island follow Massachusetts' lead by requiring the locked storage of guns not in use?

Each time that question has come up in recent years, it has brought grief-stricken family members to the State House, including the mother and, more recently, the father of the Johnston teenager who died in 2022 at the hands of a friend showing off his uncle's unlocked guns - and the South Kingstown councilwoman who lost her sister to suicide.

And each year, so far, the proposed "safe storage" law that they believe might have made a difference in the lives of their loved ones has been "held for further study'' in the face of vehement opposition from gun-owners who say they need their guns handy in the event of a break-in.

At 4 p.m. on Tuesday, the gun debate begins again.

This Providence Journal file photo from 2018 shows gun rights supporters convening in the State House ahead of a hearing on that year's big gun control bills. These hearings have attracted a polarized crowd for years.

Breaking down this year's gun debates

The Senate Judiciary Committee will hold hearings on the safe-storage bill, a proposed "assault weapons" ban and a one-gun-a-month purchase limit, while the other side in this intractable gun debate pushes its own agenda, including recognition of "concealed handgun permits" from other states that extend the same courtesy to Rhode Island gun owners.

On Wednesday, the House Judiciary Committee will do the same for a number of matching House bills.

The written testimony has been streaming in for days, with some salty, deeply partisan, hyperbolic and, at times, anatomical comments from both sides in the batch posted online by the House. (The Senate does not post testimony.)

From one side: Criminals don't obey laws, so don't leave "law-abiding gun-owners" unable to defend themselves and others in dangerous scenarios.

From the other side: Rhode Island has been lucky so far, but many of the mass shootings in a long list of other places were perpetrated by shooters who obtained their firearms legally or via private sale, according to a list provided by Everytown For Gun Safety, including the weapons used in Las Vegas, Orlando, Aurora, El Paso, Sutherland Springs, Fort Hood, Uvalde, San Bernardino, Parkland, Odessa/Midland, Boulder, Buffalo, Highland Park, Nashville, Indianapolis, Dallas and others.

Arguments get personal, and anatomical

While Glen Ritchotte of Coventry protested in his statement against the latest attempts at what he called "Nazi gun control," Claudia Townend of Charlestown urged the lawmakers to "Have courage. Look yourself in the mirror and do the right thing" – by passing the proposed assault weapons ban and safe-storage bill.

Townend: "Don’t let the bullies with the little penis syndrome push you around."

Ritchotte: "Never in our lives have we ever felt more unsafe, living in the state of Rhode Island, or living in what used to be the United States of America."

Here are highlights from other submitted testimonies:

Glen Ritchotte, Daniel Ritchotte and Wendy Ritchotte: "We are now in full understanding of what is going [on] after watching Joe Biden's Administration ... allow unvetted illegal aliens into our country from hundreds of other countries that have terrorist ties. This is an invasion that is being carefully orchestrated by people who hate this country and mean us harm."

Sherri Simmons: "I am bewildered over the lack of legislative action on the secure storage bill, held for further study last year, and the assault weapons bill held for further study for 11 years! Currently, the assault weapons bill has 37 cosponsors in the House. Eight members of [the Judiciary] committee, a majority, have their names listed on the bill. We need a vote …. RI voters deserve to know where their representatives stand on these bills."

Al Olsen: "There is no such thing as an 'assault weapon'. That is and has been a political phrase."

Charles W Dryer of Lincoln: "This is a clear violation of the right to self-defense in one’s home. I strongly urge you to vote NO on these anti-gun bills,"

Michael Lima of West Warwick: "Why are we so intent on following the lead of states like California, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut? These bills are not the most important issue in Rhode Island today ... Homelessness, wages, inflation and the economy of this state are where you all should be directing your focus ... Rhode Island does not have a firearm problem."

Edward Porter from West Warwick came at the argument from this perspective: "I grew up in Maine where gun ownership and hunting was a way of life. I wonder how members of this committee, in support of these bills, would feel if legitimate gun owners were to push bills against golf, expensive cars, and expensive dinners so ... the things you enjoy were threatened, like [me] and others like me who are having their forms of recreation are threatened?"

Many of the letters said the same thing, word-for-word: "Mandatory storage laws do nothing except tip the scales towards criminals in self-defense scenarios where seconds matter. This bill is going to do nothing except create more innocent victims."

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal