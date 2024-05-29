With a heartfelt message, Katzman steps down from Portsmouth Town Council to care for wife

PORTSMOUTH – Town Councilor Leonard Katzman is stepping down to care for his wife.

Katzman asked to address a matter for a point of personal privilege at the end of Tuesday's meeting to announce he would be resigning from his position on the council effective at the end of the meeting. He then proceeded to reveal that about two weeks ago his wife, Jhodi, suffered a seizure and was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital. Since that time it was determined that she has glioblastoma, a type of brain cancer.

"I'm going to give Jhodi my care and support and love, as, together, we face each next day as it comes," Katzman said.

The couple met when they were teenagers and have been married for over 40 years, Katzman said. During that time he spoke of the support his wife provided as he changed career paths, leaving the computer software field to go to law school. He then left his job to study full-time for the bar exam. He said she was always supportive of his decisions to serve in public office from the moment he first considered running for the Town Council in 2004.

"In every endeavor in my life, Jhodi has given me her unwavering support and most importantly her unconditional love, and that love is mutual. I love Jhodi and she loves me," Katzman said, choking up at one point.

"We were meant to be," he later added.

Following his announcement, Katzman's council colleagues offered their support. They thanked him for sharing a deeply personal matter and offering transparency to voters.

"I know it wasn't easy," Council President Kevin Aguiar said. "I appreciate your openness and wish you nothing but the best moving forward."

Katzman's council service

Katzman's most recent term on the council began in October 2022 when he was appointed to fill the vacancy created by the registration of Michael Buddemeyer. Katzman was chosen in a 3-2 vote over another nominee Sondra Blank. Eight Portsmouth residents submitted applications to fill the position. Katzman was then elected to the council in November 2022.

Katzman has previously served three terms on the Town Council, starting in 2004. In 2018, he finished just outside of the top seven spots in the general election.

How will the open seat be filled?

In Portsmouth, the charter states “if a vacancy occurs in the membership of the Council, for whatever reason, the remaining members of the Council shall select a qualified elector to fill the vacancy until the next regularly scheduled biennial election.”

