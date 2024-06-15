‘We are heartbroken’: Fire destroys family bakery in Del Valle

DEL VALLE, Texas (KXAN) — Family-run Nacho’s Bakery is asking for community help after a fire caused extensive damage early Friday morning.

The fire happened around 3 a.m. Friday at the bakery located on Maldonado Trail in the Del Valle area. Bastrop County ESD No. 1 responded to the fire and said no injuries were reported.

A GoFundMe was created to support rebuilding the business, the business said on Facebook.

“We are heartbroken to share that our family bakery, a place full of love and sweet memories, was destroyed by a fire,” the fundraiser said.

As of Saturday morning, the fundraiser has under $1,000 of its $10,000 goal.

“This bakery was more than just a business; it was a part of our hearts and our community,” the fundraiser said. “Each bread and pastry was made with love and care, bringing happiness to many.”

